The Chicago Bears will host the Buffalo Bills in a 2025 NFL preseason battle on Sunday. The Bears are coming off a 24-24 tie with the Dolphins, while the Bills lost to the Giants, 34-25, in their first preseason contest. The Bills won their fifth straight AFC East title last year, going 13-4, and will try to build momentum toward another possible dominant AFC East. The Bears, however, are trying to move on from last year as they begin the Ben Johnson era with the former Lions offensive coordinator beginning his first season as Bears head coach. Chicago went 5-12 last year. Caleb Williams is expected to play for the Bears.

Kickoff from Soldier Field is set for 8 p.m. ET in Chicago. The Bears are 2.5-point favorites in the latest Bills vs. Bears odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 41.5.

White consistently crushes the NFL: He went 718-623-37 on ATS picks from 2017-24, returning more than $3,200 to $100 players as SportsLine's No. 1 NFL expert in against the spread picks, nailing his predictions on the NFL odds. He is 70-51-5 (+1638) in his last 126 picks in Bears games.

Here are R.J. White's best bets for Bills vs. Bears on Sunday:

Bears -1.5 First half

Under 41.5 total points

White's top pick for this contest is Under 41.5 total points scored. Eleven of 16 games in the Week 1 preseason schedule had total points of at least 40, but White doesn't expect a trend of majority higher-scoring preseason games to carry over to Week 2. Based on last week's matchups, 40 and 41 points could be key numbers as well, as only seven of the 16 games had at least 42 points scored in Week 1 of the NFL preseason.

"Totals for Week 2 of the preseason are up after last week's explosion of points, and that gives us an opportunity to find places to fade the inflation," White told SportsLine. "I'm suspect of any total above 41 points, and this is a game where we know one team won't put its star quarterback on the field. I also like fading high totals in matchups where the teams held joint practices during the week, as those are largely prioritized by teams and there's a natural inclination to take the foot off the gas for the preseason game that follows."

"Chicago will be playing its starters on Sunday, and Ben Johnson should take advantage of the chance to get Caleb Williams valuable game reps in his offense," White said. "Both Tyson Bagent and Case Keenum played well for the Bears last week, so the Bears should still be able to move the ball if Williams doesn't play the full half. On the other side, the Bills struggled in the first half last week, putting together one good drive while hitting one deep pass to add a field goal."

