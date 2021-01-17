The Buffalo Bills didn't need to do much offensively to beat the Baltimore Ravens and advance to the AFC Championship Game, thanks to the incredible performance by Buffalo's defense in the 17-3 victory. Buffalo didn't have the offensive performance many expected, but thye became the first team in NFL history to win a playoff game by 14 points despite being outgained on the ground by 120 yards (per Stathead's Katie Sharp).

The Ravens rushed for 150 yards while the Bills had just 32 in the game. Here's how Baltimore dominated the box score, but still only managed to score three points -- tied for the lowest ever in the John Harbaugh era and the lowest in franchise playoff history.

Ravens threw for more yards (190) than the Bills (188)

Ravens out-possessed the Bills 35:33 to 24:27

Ravens had more first downs (19) than the Bills (17)

Ravens had more third down conversions (seven) than the Bills (four)

Baltimore entered Buffalo's 30-yard line on five different possessions and only came up with three points. Here were all of Baltimore's miscues:

Two missed field goals

101-yard return for a touchdown by the Bills on a Lamar Jackson interception (first interception in red zone in his career)

One field goal

One turnover on downs

The Bills were just the second team over the past 10 years have been held to less than 225 yards in a playoff game and win, joining the 2015 Denver Broncos in Super Bowl 50. Baltimore's miscues on offense resulted in the lopsided score despite the stat discrepancy, but Buffalo's defense got the turnover they needed in the third quarter (Taron Johnson's 101-yard interception return for a touchdown) to make sure the final outcome wasn't in doubt.