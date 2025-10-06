Buffalo Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman was not on the field to begin Buffalo's eventual 23-20 loss to the rival New England Patriots on Sunday night, and that was due to disciplinary reasons, according to Bills coach Sean McDermott.

McDermott was asked by reporters on Monday if he was disappointed that an issue arose that caused him to make this decision. He responded with a simple, "Yes."

"We expect more, and he has shown growth this year, he has," McDermott said. "We're looking for more consistency."

Where is McDermott looking for more consistency?

"Growth, maturation, that leads to consistency more than anything," McDermott said. "And like anything else, you have winning habits, that leads to winning on the field and so that's really what we're trying to create and that's what we're here to do is help young men in this case grow and mature and develop and become professionals and that's part of the process."

This is not the first time Coleman has been benched to begin a game, as he was held on the sideline for the first quarter of the Bills' Week 3 prime-time blowout of the Jacksonville Jaguars last year for being late to something. When he finally entered the game that night, Coleman caught his first career touchdown.

Similar to the last time Coleman was benched, he returned to make an impact vs. New England with four catches for 23 yards and a fourth-quarter touchdown. In five games played this season, Coleman has caught 21 passes for 226 yards and two touchdowns. He ranks third on the team in receiving behind tight end Dalton Kincaid and wide receiver Khalil Shakir.

The No. 33 overall pick out of Florida State caught 29 passes for 556 yards and four touchdowns last year as a rookie. He led the Bills in 20-yard receptions with 12 and averaged 19.2 yards per reception.