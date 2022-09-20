Buffalo Bills offensive lineman Bobby Hart will miss the upcoming Week 3 matchup against the Miami Dolphins, as the NFL has suspended him one game for his actions following the Bills' 41-7 Monday-night beatdown of the Tennessee Titans.

Per the league's release, NFL Vice President of Football Operations Jon Runyan levied the suspension because Hart threw a punch at an opposing player, and instead hit a Titans coach. Here is what Runyan wrote in his letter to Hart:

"As both teams were heading to the tunnel, you walked directly across the field to seek out your opponent. You approached him near the end zone and a coach had to hold you back as others shook hands. Once you and your opponent were in the end zone near the tunnel, you confronted him and immediately swung at him with a closed fist, striking the head of a Tennessee coach. Your aggressive conduct could have caused serious injury and clearly does not reflect the high standards of sportsmanship expected of a professional."

Hart is a reserve offensive lineman for the Bills who played 17 offensive snaps Monday night. The seventh-round pick in 2015 out of Florida State has also played for the New York Giants, Cincinnati Bengals and even three games for the Titans last season.

The NFL's Collective Bargaining Agreement says Hart can appeal the suspension, much like Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans did Tuesday after he was issued a one-game suspension for his actions in a fight during the Bucs' Week 2 win over the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.