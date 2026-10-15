Los Angeles Rams tackle Alaric Jackson was suspended by the NFL earlier this week for punching Buffalo Bills edge rusher Bradley Chubb during a postgame altercation following the Bills' overtime win on "Monday Night Football." Jackson was initially suspended for two games, but hearing officer Derrick Brooks reduced the suspension to one game on appeal.

Jackson was trading jerseys with Buffalo defensive lineman Deone Walker when Chubb appeared to walk over and say something to Jackson. Jackson was apparently upset by whatever, and he walked straight over to Chubb and started an altercation. The two started yelling at each other before Jackson swung at Chubb.

While Chubb was relatively tight-lipped about the incident when asked about it following the game, he had more to say on Wednesday.

"I'll tell you exactly what I said," Chubb told reporters, per ESPN. "I've heard I was talking about his mom. That's not true at all. I said, 'We're gonna see y'all's ass again. And when we see you again, all that chipping ain't gonna save you. That tight end and guard is not going to save you.'

"He said, 'What'd you say?' I said, 'That chip's not gonna save you. The guard's not gonna save you.' And then boom."

Chubb played 66 snaps against the Rams and lined up on the right side of the defensive line 49 times, meaning he was matched up with Jackson (the left tackle) for approximately 75% of his snaps on Monday night, per Pro Football Focus. We unfortunately don't have data on how often the Rams provided chips or help to Jackson when matched up with Chubb, but according to Chubb, it was apparently quite a lot.

After the punch, Chubb's teammates pulled him back, and he refrained from any retaliation. But he said he's taking it as a learning experience.

"Me personally, I learned I'm either going to have my hands up or have my helmet on," Chubb said.

Chubb ended the game with two tackles, zero sacks and one pressure. He decided to assign the blame to the Rams devoting him extra attention, rather than a strong performance by Jackson. Jackson, clearly, overreacted to that claim, and now he'll have to sit out a week to learn his lesson.