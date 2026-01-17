The divisional round of the 2026 NFL playoffs kicks off with the Denver Broncos hosting the Buffalo Bills on Saturday. The Broncos (14-3) tied for the league's best record, won back-to-back games to close the regular season and earned a bye as the AFC's No. 1 seed. The Bills (12-5) have won six of their last seven contests, including a 27-24 road victory over Jacksonville in Sunday's wild-card matchup. Buffalo safety Jordan Poyer (hamstring) has been ruled out, while defensive lineman Ed Oliver (bicep) and receiver Curtis Samuel (elbow) are among the players listed as questionable.

Kickoff is at 4:30 p.m. ET from Empower Field at Mile High in Denver. The Broncos vs. Bills odds from DraftKings Sportsbook list Denver as a 1.5-point favorite, while the over/under for total points is is 45.5. Josh Allen (-120), RJ Harvey (-115) and James Cook (-105) are some of the most likely anytime touchdown scorers in the latest Bills vs. Broncos prop lines.

Here are the NFL odds and betting trends Bills vs. Broncos:

Broncos vs. Bills spread Denver -1.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook
Broncos vs. Bills over/under 45.5 points (Over -108, Under -112)
Broncos vs. Bills money line Denver -120, Buffalo +100

Why the Bills can cover

It was just a year ago that the Bills trounced the Broncos, 31-7, in the playoffs, but Buffalo's dominance over Denver goes back beyond that. The Bills are 8-1 against the spread versus the Broncos over their last nine meetings, with three of those games taking place in Denver. Buffalo just defeated an elite defense in Jacksonville, which had the No. 1 run defense and forced the second-most turnovers. Thus, the Bills should find an easier time on the ground come Saturday, and Denver has the least opportunistic defense in the postseason. No 2026 playoff team forced fewer turnovers than the Broncos' 14, which is fewer than one per game. The Bills are undefeated (8-0) when they don't give away the ball and boast an 11-1 record with one or fewer turnovers. See which team to back at SportsLine.

Why the Broncos can cover

This will be Buffalo's eight divisional road game since the 1970 merger, and the Bills have covered just once over that span. One also can't discount Denver coming off a bye, as the Broncos are 3-1-1 ATS over their last five with a rest advantage, while the Bills are 1-4 ATS this season when having less rest than their opponents. Denver possesses a ferocious pass rush as its 68 sacks are the fifth-most in NFL history, and the Bills have struggled when Josh Allen is under attack. The Broncos average four sacks per game, and Buffalo has lost six straight games, including being 0-3 this season, when Allen is sacked at least four times. Additionally, Sean Payton and company can exploit Buffalo's porous run defense as just four teams allowed more yards on the ground than Buffalo this season. See which team to back at SportsLine.

