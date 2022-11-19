Due to a blizzard that has dumped up to 77 inches of snow onto the Buffalo area, the NFL made the decision earlier this week to move Sunday's Week 11 game between the Bills and Browns to Ford Field in Detroit. While that avoided folks having to trek through the snow to Highmark Stadium, the Bills were faced with a number of hurdles just to get to Detroit.

On Friday, the Buffalo Niagara International Airport announced that runways were temporarily closed due to the snow. The City of Buffalo also announced a travel ban. The airport has since reopened the runways on Saturday morning, and according to ESPN, all of the Bills players and staff have gathered at the team facility and their flight to Detroit is scheduled to depart at 4 p.m. ET.

According to the National Weather Service, there was 13.9 inches of snow at the Buffalo airport on Saturday alone, which is a new daily record for the date.