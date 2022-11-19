Due to a blizzard that has dumped several feet of snow onto the Buffalo area, the NFL made the decision earlier this week to move Sunday's Week 11 game between the Bills and Browns to Ford Field in Detroit. While that avoided folks having to trek through the snow to Highmark Stadium, the Bills are now trying to cross a number of hurdles just to get to Detroit.

On Friday, the Buffalo Niagara International Airport announced that runways were temporarily closed due to the snow. The City of Buffalo also announced a travel ban. The airport has since reopened the runways on Saturday morning, which paves the way for the Bills to get to Detroit.

According to ESPN, the plan is for Bills players and staff to congregate at Highmark Stadium at around 1 p.m. ET on Saturday and then head to the airport for a scheduled 3:30 p.m. ET flight. However, that may be a loose timeline for how this process will go as a number of players still are unable to get out of their homes with their streets unplowed. The good news is that reports out of Buffalo note that the snow has temporarily subsided, which could make things easier for the team to get together and make its way to Detroit.

According to the National Weather Service, there was 13.9 inches of snow at the Buffalo airport on Saturday alone, which is a new daily record for the date.