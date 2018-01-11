Bills call alleged racial slur by Richie Incognito 'a misunderstanding'
Yannick Ngakoue accused Incognito of using a 'weak racist slur' during Sunday's Wild-Card game.
Days after Jaguars defensive end Yannick Ngakoue accused Bills guard Richie Incognito of using "racist slurs" during last Sunday's Wild-Card matchup, Buffalo general manager Brandon Beane called the situation a "misunderstanding."
"There was definitely an exchange," Beane said Tuesday during the Bills' end-of-season news conference, via ESPN.com's Mike Rodak. "I think there's a misunderstanding of what was said. ... From what I understand, it was a little bit of on-the-field stuff, back and forth."
Beane, who said the team is still gathering information about what happened, added that Incognito has tried to contact Ngakoue about the conversation.
Ngakoue took to Twitter on Sunday night to first call out Incognito.
On Monday, Ngakoue was asked if Incognito used the N-word.
"I don't remember, but, he said what he said," the Jaguars defensive end said. "He knows what he said. I don't gotta repeat it."
Meanwhile, Ngakoue's teammate, Calais Campbell said that the Bills were talking so much trash he thinks they may have been instructed to do so.
Incognito, who arrived in Buffalo with plenty of baggage, had the full support of fellow Bills offensive lineman Dion Dawkins.
Bills coach Sean McDermott, who took the team to the playoffs for the first time since 1999, would only offer this: "They won the game. The whole situation to me is very unfortunate, and I'll just leave it at that."
-
Report: Bears hire Mark Helfrich as OC
Helfrich led the Ducks to a 37-16 and was responsible for the development of Marcus Mariot...
-
Jaguars need to unleash Bortles early
Everything you need to know about the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs
-
Jags' Marrone talks exploding helmet
The Jaguars coach says his team isn't worried about the conditions in Pittsburgh forecast for...
-
Eagles, Jaguars will play in London
Jacksonville is scheduled to be the 'home' team in London for the sixth straight season
-
NFC could look different in 2018
The NFC as you know it might look drastically different by the time 2018 rolls around
-
Best possible matchups for Super Bowl
What would be the most watchable Super Bowl this year? We ranked them from one to 16.
Add a Comment