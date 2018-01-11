Bills call alleged racial slur by Richie Incognito 'a misunderstanding'

Days after Jaguars defensive end Yannick Ngakoue accused Bills guard Richie Incognito of using "racist slurs" during last Sunday's Wild-Card matchup, Buffalo general manager Brandon Beane called the situation a "misunderstanding."

"There was definitely an exchange," Beane said Tuesday during the Bills' end-of-season news conference, via ESPN.com's Mike Rodak. "I think there's a misunderstanding of what was said. ... From what I understand, it was a little bit of on-the-field stuff, back and forth."

Beane, who said the team is still gathering information about what happened, added that Incognito has tried to contact Ngakoue about the conversation.

Ngakoue took to Twitter on Sunday night to first call out Incognito.

Great win to day! And 64, you goin have to come harder than some weak racist slurs. I’m proud of my African heritage, as are 70% of the other Black players in this league. #Iaintjonathanmartin! — YANNICK NGAKOUE! (@YannGetSacks91) January 8, 2018

On Monday, Ngakoue was asked if Incognito used the N-word.

"I don't remember, but, he said what he said," the Jaguars defensive end said. "He knows what he said. I don't gotta repeat it."

Meanwhile, Ngakoue's teammate, Calais Campbell said that the Bills were talking so much trash he thinks they may have been instructed to do so.

#Jaguars DE Calais Campbell on Bills' chirping yesterday:



"There were a lot of guys talking, like it was coached, to try and get us to lose our cool. ... I understand wanting to give yourself an advantage but there are boundaries. You don’t go to racial slurs. That’s not OK." — Ryan O'Halloran (@ryanohalloran) January 8, 2018

Incognito, who arrived in Buffalo with plenty of baggage, had the full support of fellow Bills offensive lineman Dion Dawkins.

Just for the world to know, everyone always tryna put some bad thing on @68INCOGNITO i was next to my guy the entire game and the entire season and believe me, if he was saying some racist stuff I would have been the first to let him know that was out of line. Cut The BS — Dion Dawkins (@DDawkins66) January 8, 2018

Bills coach Sean McDermott, who took the team to the playoffs for the first time since 1999, would only offer this: "They won the game. The whole situation to me is very unfortunate, and I'll just leave it at that."