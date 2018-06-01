Bills' CB: Josh Allen throws so hard that he's going to 'break a lot of guys' fingers'

In the lead-up to the NFL Draft, Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen was repeatedly lauded for his arm strength. Several observers noted that Allen possesses the strongest arm they've seen in years.

Now that Allen is in the NFL, he's already impressing some of his new teammates with just how hard he can throw the ball.

"Josh Allen has been doing a great job of throwing that ball," cornerback Tre'Davious White said, during an appearance on NFL Network. "I'd say he has a great arm. He's been throwing it and throwing around. Be on the lookout for Josh Allen, he's going to be one of the best young quarterbacks in this league for a long time."

Allen throws the ball so hard, White said, that he's concerned the sheer velocity of his throws will result in injuries.

"[His arm is] great. It's one of the best I've seen," White said. "At a young age, and for him just coming into the league, he's been zipping that thing. It comes with a lot of heat behind it. So, he's going to break a lot of guys' fingers this year."

I don't necessarily know whether breaking guys' fingers should be considered a good or bad thing. Breaking his own guys' fingers is good because at least he's throwing the ball to the correct team, but also bad because, well, they get broken fingers. Breaking guys' fingers on the other team is bad because that means he's throwing the ball to the wrong team but also good (from the Bills' perspective) because, well, they get broken fingers.

I think the Bills would be happy if Allen merely hits guys in the hands and the ball just stays there, and nobody gets injured at all.