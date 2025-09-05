Tre'Davious White's official return to Buffalo may be put on hold. The veteran cornerback, who re-signed with the Buffalo Bills on a one-year contract in April, is doubtful on the team's first injury report ahead of its Sunday season opener against the Baltimore Ravens. White did not participate in any practices while dealing with a groin injury.

"Tre's usually got a great mindset going and energetic," Buffalo coach Sean McDermott said. "He loves playing in front of our fans, so it's important to him to get himself ready."

The 30-year-old White, a former first-round pick out of LSU, spent the first seven years of his career in Buffalo. He signed a one-year deal with the Los Angeles Rams ahead of the 2024 season and, in November, went to Baltimore via trade in exchange for a 2026 seventh-round pick.

White started in just eight games over the past two seasons. He was a two-time Pro Bowler and a 2019 first-team All-Pro after leading the NFL with six interceptions in his first stint with the Bills. He also started 72 games in his first five seasons in Buffalo and had multiple interceptions in each of his first four years with the franchise.