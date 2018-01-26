Bills center Eric Wood suffers career-ending neck injury

The Bills' Eric Wood has suffered a neck injury that will force him to retire. Wood, 31, was drafted by the Bills in 2009 in the first round, and has played his entire-nine year career with Buffalo. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that the injury was somewhat due to "wear and tear" but also said a source called it a "complicated medical situation."

Our sources that have led us here have informed us it's a career ending neck injury and the player is former Louisville Cardinal and current @BuffaloBills center Eric Wood. Our heart goes out to him, his family and former and current teammates. @GoCards #L1C4 #BillsMafia — SCOUT Fantasy Sports (@ScoutFantasy) January 26, 2018

Bills’ center Eric Wood’s career-ending neck injury is partly due to wear and tear, but one source characterized it as a “complicated medical situation.” — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 26, 2018

It was reported early on Friday that an offensive player for the Bills had suffered an injury, but Wood was requesting not to be identified. In 2017, Wood signed a three-year, $25.8 million contract. Ryan Groy, who has been with the Bills since 2015, is expected to be the next starter at center.

Wood released a statement on the injury on Friday, confirming the news.

A statement from Bills’ center Eric Wood: pic.twitter.com/428112gQCM — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 26, 2018

Wood said that he will hold a press conference on Monday to officially announce Wood's injury. He played every snap for the team in 2017, the only player to do so. Wood didn't start playing the center position until 2011, and had missed just seven games (all in 2016) in the past five seasons.

As of now, Groy will become the only listed center on the team, so the injury opens up a need for at least a depth pick on the offensive line for the Bills. Buffalo, of course, is coming off of a playoff appearance that snapped the longest drought in professional sports. Wood was one of the anchors on a line that helped the Bills rank sixth in rushing yards per game.