If the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs both advance to the AFC Championship Game, the showdown of the top seeds will be held in a neutral location, and before it's even known if that will happen fans are already trying to secure their spot in the stadium. The league advised the teams to begin selling tickets ahead of time in case both teams make it and fans from each side wasted no time buying tickets.

More than 50,000 tickets were purchased by Bills and Chiefs season-ticket holders in the first 24 hours they went on sale for the game that would take place at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, according to ESPN. The home of the Atlanta Falcons holds 71,000 people.

A neutral site was decided upon by the league because the Bills' game against the Cincinnati Bengals was canceled after safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest on the field. With the Bills playing one less game than the Chiefs and the teams being two of the top contenders in the AFC, an alternative playoff plan was put into place.

With a Week 18 win the Chiefs earned the No. 1 seed and the Bills took the No. 2 spot with a regular season finale victory of their own. The Chiefs finished 14-3 and the Bills 13-3. If Buffalo had defeated the Bengals, they would have been 14-3 and owning the tiebreaker thanks to a previous win over the Chiefs, and would have secured the No. 1 seed.

For seeding, the league went by winning percentage, but voted that because the Bills had a chance to earn the top spot, playing any away games would not be fair.

Before Bills Mafia can jump on tables in the parking lot and Chiefs fans can head over from Kansas City, each team has to win their divisional matchup. The Bills are facing the Bengals on Sunday at 3 p.m. Buffalo defeated AFC East rival Miami Dolphins 34-31 to advance to the next round. The Bengals defeated the Baltimore Ravens 24-17 in the wild card round.

The No. 1 seeded Chiefs got to sit at home on the couch and watch the rest of the teams battle it out in the wild card round, after earning the only bye in the conference. Now Kansas City must take care of business against the Jacksonville Jaguars, who beat the Los Angeles Chargers in an epic 31-30 comeback win last week.