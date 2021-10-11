The Bills and Chiefs traded blows for the entire first half of Sunday night's high-flying prime-time affair, but they'll have to wait to finish their Week 4 showdown. Due to severe weather, including lightning, near Arrowhead Stadium, the NFL has delayed the start of the second half of "Sunday Night Football," while fans at the stadium have been asked to seek shelter from the inclement conditions.

A notice on the Arrowhead video board informed fans they should make their way to the concourse to avoid the weather. Kickoff for the second half, meanwhile, will not occur until at least 10:30 p.m. Eastern.

This marks the second weather-related delay of a prime-time game in as many weeks, with Week 3's "Monday Night Football" matchup between the Raiders and Chargers delaying its initial kickoff due to lightning in the area.

When the game resumes, the Bills will enter the third quarter leading 24-13.