Bills coach Sean McDermott says 'the game is slowing down' for Josh Allen

Any time you select a quarterback in the first round, he immediately becomes the most important player in your organization. When you trade up for that quarterback, he takes on even more importance. That's the case with the Buffalo Bills and Josh Allen, for whom they traded the No. 12, 53, and 56 picks in order to move up and get him at No. 7 overall.

Allen has largely struggled throwing the ball for much of this season, but Bills coach Sean McDermott said this week that he's encouraged by Allen's play in recent weeks.

"I went back and watched the Miami game a few days ago and he looks like a different player than he did from two or three games ago, which is important and good for him," McDermott said, per the team's official website. "The way the game is slowing down for him is encouraging."

Allen will face the Patriots for the first of what the Bills hope will be many times on Sunday.

The idea that Allen is playing far better since he returned from injury back in Week 12 is one that has taken off lately, but the evidence is not necessarily there -- at least in his passing numbers.



Week 2-6 Week 12-15 Comp 69 57 Att 124 114 Comp % 55.7% 50.0% Yds 758 801 YPA 6.1 7.0 TD 2 4 INT 5 4 QB Rating 62.5 70.1

Where the major improvement seems to have come for Allen is in using his legs to escape pressure and creating yards in the running game. During his first five starts, Allen had 31 carries for 129 yards and three scores. During his past four starts, he's run for 99 or more yards three different times and totaled 351 yards and three scores on 40 carries. That's a nice development for the Bills, to be sure, but seeing some improvement in Allen's ability to complete passes and push the ball downfield more than every so often with the random absolutely perfect throw would be an even better sign.

He's got plenty of time, of course, with three years left on his rookie deal plus a fifth-year option. And presumably, the offensive infrastructure around him (offensive line, pass-catchers, play-calling) will improve at some point, considering he is currently playing in one of the worst quarterback environments in football. But the passing improvement is just difficult to point to right now.