The Buffalo Bills will be without one of their top offensive linemen for the rest of the year.

Head coach Sean McDermott announced on Friday that offensive lineman Cody Ford is out for the season. The offensive tackle suffered a torn meniscus during practice, will require surgery, and is out for 3-4 months, according to McDermott. Ford sat out Buffalo's previous game with an ankle injury and was shaping up to be questionable for Sunday's Week 12 game against the Los Angeles Chargers. Now, he will miss both that game and the remainder of the season.

Ford, the team's second-round pick in 2019, has started 22 of a possible 26 games thus far in his career. Given the timeline laid out for the injury, he should be ready for 2021 training camp, where he'll resume his place as part of Josh Allen's protection unit up front.

With Ford out of the lineup, Ike Boettger will likely step into the lineup, as he has for the past couple weeks. Boettger is a third-year player who played sparingly during his first two years in the league and was little-used prior until Week 7 of this year. He has acquitted himself nicely so far, though the Bills would obviously rather have their starter in the lineup for the remainder of the season and a potential playoff run.