FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- if winning the division for the first time since 1995 was the high point for Buffalo this regular season, blowing out their division rival Patriots on "Monday Night Football'' to sweep the season series has to be the cherry on top. The Bills rolled into Gillette Stadium and pounded New England to the tune of a 38-9 win in primetime, marking the first time since 1999 that they were able to pull out two wins against their AFC East foe in a single season.

While Week 15 may have officially given the division crown to the Bills, Week 16 was the coronation that served as a very apparent sign that there is a changing of the guard within the division. It's Buffalo's time and it looks like it'll stay that way for the foreseeable future. But just talking about Sean McDermott's team as the top dog in the division is short-changing them a bit as they have the capabilities to aim much higher than just a division title. The Bills are ready to make a legit run to a Super Bowl.

This shouldn't surprise any of us as this has been building for the past few weeks. Heading into Week 14, William Hill Sportsbook had Buffalo at +1600 to win it all and those odds only improved after a 48-19 thrashing over the Broncos in Week 15 that advanced them to +900. After yet another resounding win, you can expect Buffalo's odds to be even more favorable heading into the regular-season finale.

As the oddsmakers are starting to catch up, we may come to find that the Bills have been this team all along. Just look at their three losses on the season. Their first defeat came courtesy of the Titans in a game that was rescheduled to a Tuesday due to a COVID-19 outbreak with Tennessee that essentially threw things out of whack. The next loss was the following week against Kansas City. Buffalo's only other slip up this season was letting up a Hail Mary pass to DeAndre Hopkins in Week 10. Other than what can be qualified as circumstantial losses, Buffalo has dominated essentially wire-to-wire.

Since their bye, they've won five straight and have the case of being the hottest team in football. Buffalo is holding opponents to 16.8 points per game on defense while Josh Allen and company are piling up 29.4 points over that same stretch.

If you gave every AFC playoff team a shot of truth serum on Tuesday morning and asked them which team they'd want to avoid come the postseason, I'd bet that the majority would say Buffalo, and for good reason. The Bills are the biggest threat to the Kansas City Chiefs in their hopes of a repeat Super Bowl title and it's largely thanks to the emergence of Allen, who is creeping into MVP discussions. He and Stefon Diggs, who beat Pro Bowl snub J.C. Jackson all night en-route to three touchdowns, have a connection that has shown it can break any game open and even keep pace with a high-powered unit like Mahomes has in Kansas City. With their defense now coming on too, the sky is the limit.

So sure, Buffalo may be partying like it's the 90's right now, but they have the talent to set up a shindig which this franchise has never seen before over the next few months.