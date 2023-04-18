In what can only be described as a remarkable recovery, Bills safety Damar Hamlin has been fully cleared to return to football activities.

Bills general manager Brandon Beane made the surprise announcement on Tuesday. According to Beane, Hamlin was cleared by three separate specialists who all agreed that it would be safe for the 25-year-old to return to football.

"They're all in agreement, it's not two-to-one or three-to-one or anything like that, they're all in lockstep of what this was and that he is cleared to resume full activities just like anyone else who was coming back from an injury," Beane said. "He's fully cleared. He's here, and he is of the mindset, he's in a great headspace, to come back and make his return."

Hamlin's return to football will come just over three months after he collapsed on the field in Cincinnati during a Week 17 game against the Bengals. At the end of a play in the first quarter, Hamlin took a shot to the chest after going in for a tackle. Hamlin went down while making the tackle, but then immediately shot back up like everything was fine. However, just a few seconds later, he collapsed on the field after going into cardiac arrest.

During the nearly 30 minutes that he was on the field, Hamlin was given immediate medical attention that included CPR. Bills assistant athletic trainer Denny Kellington has been credited with essentially saving Hamlin's life by reviving him on the field, an action that Kellington actually received an MVP vote for. After Kellington revived him, Hamlin was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

Nine days after the incident, Hamlin was discharged from the hospital in Cincinnati and allowed to travel to Buffalo. Hamlin ended up making his first public appearance on Jan. 22 during a Bills home playoff game against the Bengals.

The safety had been hinting over the past month that he was hoping he would be able to return to football, and now, that dream will soon become a reality.

Hamlin started 13 games for the Bills in 2022 and if he starts just one game in 2023 -- or just plays a single snap -- that would likely make him a lock to win comeback player of the year next season.