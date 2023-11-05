Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin continues to show his gratitude to the medical professionals who were on the scene when he suffered cardiac arrest during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals last season. Hamlin's heart stopped as a result of commotio cordis and his heartbeat was restored on the field.

Hamlin is now honoring those who helped save his life by giving out scholarships in the names of the 10 first-responders, doctors and nurses who were present during that scary scene.

His foundation, Chasing M's, is giving 10 scholarships worth $1,000 for the next three years to those in need in the community. Hamlin revealed his plans for honoring those who made such an impact on his life during a dinner with the 10 medical professionals.

"I'm humbled by the opportunity to set up a scholarship program to honor this team of professionals -- my Cincinnati heroes -- who helped save my life," Hamlin said in a statement. "Today, as I look at honoring these Cincinnati heroes and lifting up young people who are trying to find their way, I'm reminded of the enormous blessing I've been given through my charity and the generosity of people around the world."

The safety's foundation received a significant increase in donations following his on-field cardiac arrest. Since then, he has used the money to help educate people on the importance of CPR training and has donated automated external defibrillators to sports associations in the area.

Hamlin and the Bills are returning to Paul Brown Stadium, home of the Bengals, for the first time since the incident. The teams will meet on "Sunday Night Football" at 8:20 p.m. ET for what will likely be an emotional return for Hamlin and his teammates.

The 25-year-old made Buffalo's 53-man roster this season, as he worked toward recovering and making an NFL comeback, and has played in one game so far this season. Hamlin is not expected to play Sunday night.