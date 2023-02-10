The NFL Honors are donned by the best and the brightest that the NFL has to offer, and that includes Damar Hamlin. The Bills safety, who went into cardiac arrest on the field back on Jan. 2 in the since-canceled Bills-Bengals Week 17 game, made a rare public appearance on Thursday during the award show and addressed the crowd in what was one of the more powerful moments of the evening.

"First, I would like to thank God for even being here," Hamlin started. "Every day I'm amazed that my experiences encouraged so many others across the country and even across the world. Encouraged to pray, encouraged to spread love, and encouraged to keep fighting no matter the circumstances.

"Sudden cardiac arrest was nothing that I would have ever chosen to be a part of my story, but that's because sometimes our own visions are too small even when we think we're seeing the bigger picture. My vision was about playing in the NFL and being the best player that I could be, but God's plan was to have a purpose greater than any game in this world. My entire life, I felt like God was using me to give others hope. And now, with a new set of circumstances, I can only say he's doing what he's always done. I have a long journey ahead. A journey full of unknowns and a journey full of milestones, but it's a lot easier to face your fears when you know your purpose."

Hamlin, who was joined by the medical staff that saved his life on the stage, added that he met an ICU doctor on his third night awake at the hospital that went through a similar experience and he credited him for putting him at ease that he could go on to live a normal life.

"The journey will continue," he concluded.

On top of Hamlin making this appearances at the NFL Honors, it was also revealed that Bills assistant athletic trainer Denny Kellington, the man who performed lifesaving CPR on Hamlin, received a fifth place MVP vote.

Earlier this week, Hamlin accepted the NFLPA Alan Page Community Award, which is given to a player who "demonstrates a profound dedication to positively impacting his team's city and communities across the country." Following his collapse, people began donating to Hamlin's Chasing M's Foundation and the total reached a staggering $9 million.

While Hamlin does note that he still faces a long journey, the NFLPA's Dr. Thom Mayer guaranteed that the safety would play football again.