A scary scene unfolded during the first quarter of Monday night's game between the Bills and Bengals. With 5:58 remaining in the opening quarter, Bills safety Damar Hamlin was injured after tackling Bengals wideout Tee Higgins. Hamlin initially stood up after making the tackle but quickly fell back to the ground.

Hamlin was on a stretcher and was in the process of being placed into an ambulance before he was administered CPR on the field for several minutes. He was given oxygen upon entering the ambulance, which transported him to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

The game was temporarily suspended after coaches Sean McDermott and Zac Taylor spoke on the field. Play was initially supposed to resume five minutes after Hamlin was taken off the field before the decision was made to suspend play.

Hamlin, 24, is in the middle of his second season with the Bills. He earned a spot in the Bills' starting lineup this season after appearing in 14 games as a rookie. Hamlin played collegiately at Pitt, where he tallied 276 tackles and six interceptions.

We will provide more information on Hamlin as soon as more news is available.