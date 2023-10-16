Buffalo Bills running back Damien Harris exited Sunday night's Week 6 matchup with the Giants via ambulance after suffering a neck injury in the closing minutes of the second quarter. Harris took a third-and-1 carry from the Buffalo 34-yard line up the right side of the Buffalo offensive line and was met at the line of scrimmage by Giants linebacker Bobby Okereke. The 26-year-old was then down on the field after the play and was immediately attended to by the Buffalo medical staff.

After the game, Bills coach Sean McDermott said it was his understanding that Harris' scans were good and he has full movement in his body.

"So, things are heading in a good direction right now for Damien," McDermott said.

After initially being checked out on the field, Harris was put on a stretcher as the ambulance made its way onto the field. As the medical personnel was strapping him onto the stretcher and getting ready to move him into the ambulance, Harris was able to give a thumbs up. Along with officially ruling him out, the Bills did announce that Harris has movement in his arms and legs. Harris was sent to the Erie County Medical Center, which is a level-one trauma center.

It was an especially scary sight for the Bills, who watched teammate Damar Hamlin's frightening on-field medical emergency unfold less than a year ago. Bills left tackle Dion Dawkins said he made sure Harris was breathing, then had to take steps away.

"It's really an emotional thing, and people be trying to act like we're unhuman like ... that stuff is real," Dawkins said, via ESPN. "It's very real, and Damien's our brother. He's our friend, and we know him personally. To see him laying down ... he just found out two days ago that he was having a boy. They said that it was a neck injury. Imagine if he can't hold his son off of one play? That's scary, man. It's scary. And I take it for what it is, and I take it with respect of God, but like any moment, it could be it."

Harris is in his first season with the Bills after signing a one-year, $1.7 million contract with the franchise back in March. Before signing on with Buffalo, the former third-round pick out of Alabama began his career with the New England Patriots. Harris spent his first four years in the NFL in Foxobrough as a key fixture of Bill Belichick's backfield.

For his career, Harris has rushed for 2,187 yards and 21 touchdowns while catching 42 of his 53 targets for 297 yards. In five games played for the Bills this season, Harris has averaged 4.2 yards per carry, rushing for 93 yards and a touchdown.

That rush where Harris suffered the injury was his lone attempt of the evening.