Bills draft pick Tyler Bass hits wild 50-yard field goal without taking any steps
Bass also hit a one-step, 60-yard field goal
The Buffalo Bills may not have had a first round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, but the team still had a successful draft. In fact, one of the team's newest members is already making headlines for what he can do on the field. Kicker Tyler Bass, who was selected in the sixth round, has got quite the leg.
In a video on his Twitter account from 2018, Bass shows off his skills by making a 50-yard field goal with an impressive twist: he didn't take a single step towards the football.
If that 50-yarder isn't impressive enough, Bass can also connect on a 60-yard field goal with only one step towards the football. As the video evidence shows, Bass' kicks make it through the uprights with ease and both had a few yards to spare.
It's truly amazing to see a 50-yard field goal go through the uprights without putting any speed behind the kick. The current NFL field goal record is 64 yards, which has been done on five occasions with Dallas Cowboys kicker Brett Maher being the latest in 2019. However, Bass had absolutely no head start for the 50-yard field goal while the 60-yard field goal wasn't much of a head start.
The selection of Bass was certainly an interesting one for the Bills. After all, veteran kicker Steven Hauschka is signed through the 2021 season and is making over $2 million in each of the next two campaigns. Perhaps the Bills are ready to pass the torch if Bass shows that he can drill these kicks on a regular basis.
