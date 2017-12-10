Bills expected to start Peterman but will see how Taylor does in warmups

The Buffalo Bills listed quarterback Tyrod Taylor as questionable for Sunday's game against the Indianapolis Colts due to a knee injury he sustained last week against the New England Patriots.

As of Sunday morning, the Bills expect that Taylor will sit out and they'll start backup Nathan Peterman. According to CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Canfora, they will not make an official decision until after they see Taylor go through warmups.

At this point the Bills expect that Nathan Peterman will start for them, but won't make any final decision until Tyrod warms up — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) December 10, 2017

Taylor injured his knee early in last week's game but remained on the field. He later injured the knee again and was carted off to the locker room, at which point Peterman relieved him.

Peterman started for Buffalo against the Los Angeles Chargers earlier this season, but was removed from the game at halftime after throwing five interceptions in the first half. Taylor started both Bills games after that, and coach Sean McDermott has proclaimed that he is the team's starter, if healthy.

The Bills are right in the mix for a playoff spot with their 6-6 record, so they need a win on Sunday to maintain their positioning. That will obviously be more difficult to come by if Taylor can't suit up.