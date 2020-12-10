Three years after becoming the Buffalo Bills' general manager, Brandon Beane has officially re-signed with the team for years to come. A season after the franchise's first 10-win finish since 1999, and amid hopes of Buffalo's first AFC East title since 1995, the Bills announced Thursday they have agreed to a multiyear contract extension with Beane, who was originally named GM in May 2017.

The new deal, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, will keep Beane in the organization through 2025.

"Brandon is an outstanding leader, and he has brought a great level of stability throughout our organization," Bills owners Terry and Kim Pegula said Thursday. "One of the things we appreciate and respect about Brandon is that he is very thorough in his decision-making process. No decision he makes comes without a great deal of study and research. We appreciate his strong communication skills, and he works extremely well with us, with (coach) Sean (McDermott) and with all levels of the organization. We are happy to extend his contract and to have Brandon and Sean leading our football team for many years to come."

A nine-year veteran of the Carolina Panthers' front office prior to joining Buffalo, Beane has helped remake the Bills' core since succeeding Doug Whaley as the team's GM. His trades ahead of the 2017 NFL Draft, his first on the job, allowed Buffalo to select quarterback Josh Allen seventh overall; since then, a number of key moves around Allen -- most notably this offseason's acquisition of Pro Bowl wide receiver Stefon Diggs -- helped turn to the Bills into a bona fide contender.

Buffalo snapped a 17-year playoff drought in Beane's first season as GM, then returned to the postseason in 2019 after a 10-6 finish. This year, the Bills are the favorites to claim the New England Patriots' throne atop the East, entering the final quarter of the season at 9-3 and with Allen emerging as arguably a top-five talent at the QB position.

Beane worked alongside current Bills coach Sean McDermott in Carolina prior to becoming GM. The Panthers' director of football operations from 2008-14, he also spent 2015-16 as the club's assistant GM.