Bills fans are now flooding Bengals WR Tyler Boyd's charity with donations, too

After a miraculous fourth-down-conversion-turned-touchdown from the Cincinnati Bengals handed the Baltimore Ravens a loss and thrust the Buffalo Bills into the playoffs for the first time in 17 years, Bills fans decided to put their money where their hearts lie and flooded Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton's charity with donations. In less than 48 hours after the Bengals' win, Bills fans donated over $100,000 to the Andy & Jordan Dalton Foundation.

Thank you to everybody who is donating to the @ajdfoundation! We are blown away by the support! pic.twitter.com/KPyd5X0CFR — Andy Dalton (@andydalton14) January 2, 2018

But Dalton wasn't the only player involved in the touchdown that sent the Bills to the postseason for the first time in over a decade. Second-year wideout Tyler Boyd was on the receiving end of Dalton's pass. And now Bills fans are donating en masse to his charity, too.

Once again, the donations are largely occurring in $17 increments, in honor of the snapped playoff drought.

In addition to Andy Dalton’s foundation, Bills have fans been donating in $17 increments to Bengals WR Tyler Boyd’s cause, the Western PA Youth Athletic Association: https://t.co/kJNct1dlMC — Mike Rodak (@mikerodak) January 3, 2018

A YouCaring.com spokesperson emailed that Bills fans raised over $30,000 for the Western PA Youth Athletic Association since the end of the Bengals-Ravens game. Boyd himself took to Twitter to thank the people of Buffalo for their generosity.

You guys are donating to a youth football organization that I grew up playing in and would mean so much to me if I can help improve structure new equipment, travel arrangements etc. Not only the football organization where I grew up but many more 🙏🏾🙏🏾 — Tyler Boyd (@boutdat_23) January 3, 2018

Thank You to the Bills entire fan base. What great people you are 🙏🏾🙏🏾. We have reach our primary goal with 20k and any other donations will still be excepted as well — Tyler Boyd (@boutdat_23) January 4, 2018

This story just won't stop being awesome.