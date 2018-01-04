Bills fans are now flooding Bengals WR Tyler Boyd's charity with donations, too

After donating en masse to Andy Dalton's charity, Bills fans have moved on to the Bengals WR's cause

After a miraculous fourth-down-conversion-turned-touchdown from the Cincinnati Bengals handed the Baltimore Ravens a loss and thrust the Buffalo Bills into the playoffs for the first time in 17 years, Bills fans decided to put their money where their hearts lie and flooded Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton's charity with donations. In less than 48 hours after the Bengals' win, Bills fans donated over $100,000 to the Andy & Jordan Dalton Foundation. 

But Dalton wasn't the only player involved in the touchdown that sent the Bills to the postseason for the first time in over a decade. Second-year wideout Tyler Boyd was on the receiving end of Dalton's pass. And now Bills fans are donating en masse to his charity, too. 

Once again, the donations are largely occurring in $17 increments, in honor of the snapped playoff drought. 

A YouCaring.com spokesperson emailed that Bills fans raised over $30,000 for the Western PA Youth Athletic Association since the end of the Bengals-Ravens game. Boyd himself took to Twitter to thank the people of Buffalo for their generosity. 

This story just won't stop being awesome. 

