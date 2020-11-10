Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is mourning the loss of his grandmother Patricia, who died the night before the team's 44-34 win over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. Despite her death, Allen decided to play the next day and delivered an exceptional performance, throwing for over 300 yards.

Head coach Sean McDermott announced the QB's loss to the team off the field, following the win, saying Patricia had died at the age of 80 on Saturday nigh. Immediately, Bills fans rallied behind Allen.

Bills Mafia started making $17 donations to Oishei Children's Hospital, a hospital in the Buffalo area that Allen supports and visit. The hospital tweeted that $34,650 was donated by Bills fans as of Monday afternoon. That number reached $200,000 by Tuesday morning.

"We are grateful you chose us as a way to honor [Allen's] grandmother... you are making such an impact here for our patients! and you are making such an impact here for our patients!" the hospital wrote on Twitter.

Allen was taken back by the support of his fans and, along with the team, tweeted a thank you to all who donated.

Allen also released a statement through Buffalo News, saying, "I can't tell you how special it is to see the outpouring of support for me and my family during this tough time. The donations made to OCH in honor of my grandmother would make her so proud. Thank you Bills Mafia! It is an honor to be your quarterback,"

So many $17 donations started coming in that the hospital added a $17 donation button their website, appropriately in Bills colors. Allen plans on increasing the donation amount himself, and will donate 17 percent of his "Josh Jags" cereal to OCH.