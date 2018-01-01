Bills fans flooding Andy Dalton's foundation with donations after making playoffs

The Buffalo Bills broke the longest postseason drought in North America thanks to a surprising hero: Andy Dalton. The Red Rifle launched Buffalo into the postseason on Sunday in what was the final decisive game of Week 17, a surprising Bengals win over the Ravens.

As a result of that win and the Titans' win over the Jaguars, the Bills and Titans made the playoffs, with the Ravens and Chargers on the outside looking in. And it was all because Dalton, who doesn't have a playoff win on his resume, was able to step up and make a massive throw against the Ravens on 4th-and-12, hitting Tyler Boyd for a touchdown that propelled the Bengals to a stunning win.

The Bills were watching the game in their locker room and the team's social media team captured what was just a slightly emotional reaction to Buffalo making the playoffs.

Bills fans in Hard Rock Stadium after the Buffalo win over the Dolphins looked to be meaningless flipped the mess out as a group.

Many Bills fans took to Twitter to thank the Bengals and Dalton.

For all the @buffalobills fans in our mentions:



Happy New Year 🎉 #Bengals50 — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) January 1, 2018

In fact, they were so excited that they actually decided to donate to Dalton's charitable foundation in the wake of the game. So much so that Dalton felt compelled to take to Twitter and thank all the Bills fans for doing so.

To all the Bills fans that are donating to my foundation, thank you. We appreciate the support. If you are interested in donating visit https://t.co/9SMNu78Znq — Andy Dalton (@andydalton14) January 1, 2018

According to the Bills, the first 150 folks who donated to Dalton's foundation -- details of which you can find here, the Daltons' goal is "to provide daily support, opportunities, resources and life-changing experiences to seriously ill and physically challenged children and their families in Cincinnati and Fort Worth" -- managed to generate more than $3,000 in donations for the Andy & Jordan Dalton Foundation.

Bills fans, you're amazing.



After @andydalton14's last minute heroics, more than 150 of you have donated $3,250+ to Andy Dalton's @ajdfoundation to thank him.



If you'd like to join in on the fun, you can donate at https://t.co/5dPjoitL0Q! pic.twitter.com/v0nzfvv8vU — Buffalo Bills (@buffalobills) January 1, 2018

Dalton's note generated additional interest from folks online, which is pretty cool.

Sent you $17 Andy. Thanks for what you do from all of us at #BillsMafia — Reggie LeDrew (@drewdistilled) January 1, 2018

Making a donation today Andy! Thank you from a California Bills Fan! I’ve ordered your jersey too! — Sergio Afonso (@SergioAfonso_CA) January 1, 2018

You would never pay for a meal or drink in Buffalo. Ever. — Charley Nadolny (@CharleyNadolny) January 1, 2018

At least one guy probably took it a little too far.

I’M BUILDING AN ANDY DALTON STATUE ON MY FRONT LAWN — Slim_Grabey (@Slim_Grabey) January 1, 2018

But, on the other hand, who else are you going to build? Maybe Kyle Williams, who started crying when the team made the playoffs after scoring a touchdown to help the Bills beat the Dolphins.