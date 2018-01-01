Bills fans flooding Andy Dalton's foundation with donations after making playoffs
Buffalo broke a lengthy streak of missing the postseason thanks to the Bengals quarterback
The Buffalo Bills broke the longest postseason drought in North America thanks to a surprising hero: Andy Dalton. The Red Rifle launched Buffalo into the postseason on Sunday in what was the final decisive game of Week 17, a surprising Bengals win over the Ravens.
As a result of that win and the Titans' win over the Jaguars, the Bills and Titans made the playoffs, with the Ravens and Chargers on the outside looking in. And it was all because Dalton, who doesn't have a playoff win on his resume, was able to step up and make a massive throw against the Ravens on 4th-and-12, hitting Tyler Boyd for a touchdown that propelled the Bengals to a stunning win.
The Bills were watching the game in their locker room and the team's social media team captured what was just a slightly emotional reaction to Buffalo making the playoffs.
Bills fans in Hard Rock Stadium after the Buffalo win over the Dolphins looked to be meaningless flipped the mess out as a group.
Many Bills fans took to Twitter to thank the Bengals and Dalton.
In fact, they were so excited that they actually decided to donate to Dalton's charitable foundation in the wake of the game. So much so that Dalton felt compelled to take to Twitter and thank all the Bills fans for doing so.
According to the Bills, the first 150 folks who donated to Dalton's foundation -- details of which you can find here, the Daltons' goal is "to provide daily support, opportunities, resources and life-changing experiences to seriously ill and physically challenged children and their families in Cincinnati and Fort Worth" -- managed to generate more than $3,000 in donations for the Andy & Jordan Dalton Foundation.
Dalton's note generated additional interest from folks online, which is pretty cool.
At least one guy probably took it a little too far.
But, on the other hand, who else are you going to build? Maybe Kyle Williams, who started crying when the team made the playoffs after scoring a touchdown to help the Bills beat the Dolphins.
