Bills fans have started a GoFundMe for Nathan Peterman to retire after latest ugly start

Nathan Peterman might not be the answer at quarterback for the Bills. His stats defy logic in how bad they are. The 2017 fifth-round pick has started four games in his career. In those four starts, he has completed 47 of 91 passes (51 percent) for one touchdown and 10 interceptions. The Bills are 1-3 in those games.

Bills fans want Peterman out at quarterback, but they also want him to be comfortable. A GoFundMe has been set up so that Peterman can ride off into the sunset and call it a career at 24 years old. The goal is a million dollars, but as of Tuesday they've raised 60 bucks. So they've got a long way to go.

The Bills have a host of other problems. LeSean McCoy has become completely unproductive at running back, it's a surprising when No. 1 receiver Kelvin Benjamin comes down with a catch, and the depth at quarterback is awful, with the recently-signed Derek Anderson nursing a concussion. A year after the Bills made the playoffs, the franchise looks like it's in worse shape than ever, sitting at 2-7 -- dead last in the AFC East.

On Sunday, Peterman completed 31 of 49 passes for 189 yards. He also threw three interceptions, including a pick-six.

Peterman is in the second year of his rookie contract, and he's due $1.38 million over the course of the next two years. You can see the GoFundMe here.