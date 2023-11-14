After falling 24-22 to the Broncos in an "inexcusable" game on Monday night, Bills coach Sean McDermott didn't rule out making significant changes. A day later, he's acted aggressively, dismissing offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey, as the team announced.

Dorsey, 42, was just one and a half seasons into his job as Bills OC, guiding the No. 2-ranked offense in his 2022 debut. Buffalo remains a top-10 scoring offense this year, but turnovers have been a persistent issue, with quarterback Josh Allen leading the NFL with 14 giveaways through 10 games. McDermott specifically harped on the turnover problem after Monday night's loss.

Quarterbacks coach Joe Brady, 34, will replace Dorsey as the Bills' interim OC for the remainder of 2023.

Stay tuned for more on this developing story.