Buffalo Bills rookie Maxwell Hairston has been named in a sexual assault lawsuit by a woman alleging the incident took place in 2021 at the University of Kentucky, WKBW reports. The first-round pick and former All-SEC performer is the subject of a civil lawsuit filed Tuesday by Bryant Law Center and Meyers & Flowers, which alleges Hairston engaged in non-consensual sexual contact inside the woman's on-campus dorm room.

A representative from the Bills said the franchise is not commenting on the lawsuit against Hairston to WKBW.

Buffalo general manager Brandon Beane was asked about the allegations after the Bills picked up Hairston in the NFL Draft at No. 30 overall.

"He's an impeccable kid. We did a lot of research. I think all teams were aware of the Title IX thing," Beane said two days after the draft. "That was fully investigated by the school. He even volunteered to do a polygraph and had notes. It was one of those where there was zero information saying that this actually happened, to what the accusation was. You can't take someone's account and think that's the truth. But yes, we fully investigated that.

"Every person you talk to at Kentucky, teammates, staff there, plus what we've done, I would say this is a heck of a young man, every person you ask. That's unfortunate when things like that are attached to someone's name; in this case, it doesn't seem to be anything there."

Hairston's accuser reported the alleged assault to police in 2021 and later transferred from the university, according to the report.

Hairston's official 4.28-second 40-yard dash time at the NFL Combine in February solidified a first-round grade. Hairston was a three-years-and-out player for the Wildcats, becoming the third player at the program to leave early for the draft in as many years after joining Carrington Valentine and Dru Phillips.

Hairston recorded six interceptions over his last two seasons in the SEC, including three he returned for touchdowns.