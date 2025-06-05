Frank Gore Jr. is getting mocked by his Buffalo Bills teammates for a questionable "FGJ" autograph that he allegedly signed on a trading card.

A collector allegedly pulled Gore's card from a pack of 2024 Topps Chrome football cards and proceeded to post it on social media with the caption "Worst autograph ever?" As the tweet began going viral, Gore's teammates got wind of the autograph and have been ridiculing the rookie ever since.

"They troll all day," Gore said earlier this week, per The Athletic. "They think it's funny, 'FGJ.' They say I have a poor, elementary-school autograph. But, in reality, I think it was fake. I'm 99.9 percent positive. I'm sure I didn't do that."

Gore also revealed that he doesn't believe that there's any other "FGJ" autographs floating around. Regardless, Gore did say he's willing to make it right with the person that pulled the "FGJ" card last week.

"100 percent fake," Gore said. "Whoever this is, reach out to me and I'll get you a real autograph."

There is an issue with Gore's claim regarding the "FGJ" autograph, however. An eBay search showed sales for dozens "FGJ" autographed cards that also have a "Topps Certified Autograph Issue" label." The back of those cards say "The signing of all Topps autograph cards is witnessed by Topps representatives to guarantee authenticity."

On the other hand, several 2024 Topps Chrome cards that have a "F. Gore Jr" signature on them. There are also 2024 Panini Contenders series cards that stated on the back that "The autograph is guaranteed by Panini America, Inc."