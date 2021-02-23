The Buffalo Bills reached new heights as a franchise in 2020, as they went 13-3 in the regular season and won two playoff games to reach the AFC Championship Game. While Buffalo posted its best record since 1991 and quarterback Josh Allen evolved into a star right before our very eyes, it was still disheartening when the Bills fell to the Kansas City Chiefs in the conference title game, 38-24.

Bills rookie wide receiver Gabriel Davis said in a recent interview that he struggled to watch the team that defeated his squad play in Super Bowl LV, since he felt like the Bills deserved the right to fight for a Lombardi Trophy.

"I couldn't watch it because it made my stomach hurt," Davis told Chris Hays of the Orlando Sentinel. "I feel like we should have been there."

For a minute, it actually looked like the Bills were going to get a chance to represent the AFC in the Super Bowl. Buffalo jumped out to a 9-0 lead in the first quarter before Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City's offense reeled off a 21-3 run to end the first half. While the Chiefs beat the Bills fair and square, it must have been hard for Bills fans to watch the Chiefs struggle against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Super Bowl Sunday. Due to multiple injuries along the Chiefs' offensive front, Mahomes spent the entire night dodging the Buccaneers' pass-rushers, and failed to orchestrate a single touchdown drive. Who knows? Maybe the Bills would have given the Buccaneers a better game.

Davis, who was selected by the Bills in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft out of UCF, had a successful rookie season. In 16 games played and 11 starts, he caught 35 passes for 599 yards and seven touchdowns. Those seven receiving touchdowns were good for second on the team -- trailing only Stefon Diggs, who caught eight.

"It was such a great room," Davis said about Buffalo's wide receiving corps. "That room was the tightest, I feel, in the whole NFL. I learned a lot of things from the guys in front of me. … These guys are different when it comes to playing receiver and I just tried to pick up everything that I could."

Davis got a little taste of success in his first NFL season, but now he wants more. Getting to the Super Bowl next year is his goal.

"That's our standard, obviously, now. We set the standard and we're playing to be above that standard every single year," Davis said. "So our guys are going to get back to work and we're going to be ready to go, and hopefully we get a big one next year."