New York Jets quarterback Geno Smith was evaluated for a concussion after taking a hard hit at the end of the first half. He was replaced by rookie Cade Klubnik temporarily before clearing concussion protocol in the second half against the Buffalo Bills.

On a third-and-9 with 25 seconds remaining in the second quarter, Smith was sandwiched between defenders Terrel Bernard and TJ Parker. He remained on the turf for several moments as trainers attended to him.

Check out what happened here:

Cade Klubnik completes his first NFL drive

When the Jets took the field in the second half, it was the rookie Klubnik under center. On the very first drive of his NFL career, he marched the Jets 61 yards downfield on 10 plays and set up a 22-yard field goal. Klubnik completed two of four passes for 39 yards and rushed twice for 19 yards. His first completion went to star wideout Garrett Wilson for 29 yards.

The fourth-round pick out of Clemson ranked top five in the FBS in completions (855), passing yards (9,426) and passing touchdowns (71) from 2023-25, and came in and beat out Brady Cook and Bailey Zappe for the backup job.

Prior to exiting the game briefly, Smith was 9-of-16 for 113 yards and one sack taken.