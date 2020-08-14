Watch Now: Bills HC Sean McDermott Agrees To Contract Extension ( 4:40 )

All 32 NFL teams are gearing up for what will be an unprecedented season in 2020. The COVID-19 pandemic struck the United States when football was in its offseason, but five months later, not much has changed. The NFL will now have to try to find a way to conduct a regular season while also trying to keep its players and their families safe. The Buffalo Bills are adamant on building on their positive 2019 campaign, and they recently reached out to someone who may be the only NFL expert when it comes to finding success during a season full of unknowns.

According to Sal Capaccio of WGR 550, Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier said that Buffalo's coaching staff caught up with former Washington Football Team head coach Joe Gibbs on a Zoom call in order to discuss what it was like to coach during the 1982 season, when there was a strike and only a nine-week season. Gibbs ended up winning the Super Bowl that year. The Hall of Famer encouraged the Bills to embrace the uncertainty as an opportunity, because the teams who are the most prepared for how to handle it will come out of it the best.

What's interesting is that the 1982 and the 1987 seasons were both full of uncertainty -- and Gibbs was able to win a Lombardi Trophy both times. In 1982, the team (then known as the Redskins) went 8-1 and placekicker Mark Moseley won the MVP award -- making him the only kicker to ever be honored in that way. The 1987 season was much more interesting, as another strike occurred, but the league tried to move forward with replacement players and conducted a 15-game season. Washington trounced the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl XXII, 42-10, as former USFL signal-caller Doug Williams became the first Black starting quarterback to win a Super Bowl.

Bills head coach Sean McDermott led the Bills to a 10-6 record in 2019 -- which was their best season since 1999. It earned him a multiyear extension earlier this week, as it was clear that this team had made major strides and possessed young talent on both sides of the ball. Buffalo has no intention to allow a wacky season to derail its progress.