It didn't take long for the Buffalo Bills to give away Stefon Diggs' old number. The Bills announced Saturday that recently signed wideout Chase Claypool will wear No. 14, the number Diggs' wore during his four-year run with the team.

It's safe to say that Claypool -- who has bounced around the league since the Steelers traded him in 2022 -- won't have the same impact in Buffalo that Diggs did. The new Houston Texans' wideout was a Pro Bowler in each of his four seasons in Buffalo. During that span, the Bills captured four consecutive AFC East division titles.

Diggs developed a highly successful partnership during that time with Josh Allen, who reached out to his former teammate after he was traded.

"Just thanking him for everything that he did for me," Allen said. "I'll always have a spot in my heart for him and I'll always love him like a brother and wish him nothing but the best."

Diggs is gone, but Buffalo is not devoid of weapons at his position. The Bills selected former Florida State wideout Keon Coleman in the second round of last week's NFL Draft. Buffalo's receivers room also includes former Commander Curtis Samuel, 2022 fifth-round pick Khalil Shakir and veterans Claypool and Mack Hollins.

While the Bills will try to continue to have success without him, Diggs is off to Houston, where he will join forces with C.J. Stroud, who is coming off arguably the greatest rookie season by a quarterback in NFL history.

Fresh off a surprising run to the AFC divisional round, the Texans have loaded up their roster this season with the additions of Diggs, running back Joe Mixon and defensive ends Danielle Hunter and Derek Barnett, among others.