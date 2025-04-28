The Buffalo Bills fell painfully short of the Super Bowl (again) in January after losing a heartbreaker to the Chiefs (again) in the AFC Championship game in Kansas City. That 32-29 loss to the Chiefs added another layer of scar tissue to the Buffalo faithful, and as they get set for the 2025 season, Bills fans are wondering if the team has done enough to finally get over the hump and at least win the AFC.

It was clear where the Bills felt they needed to improve to do so, as they spent their first five picks in this past weekend's NFL Draft on defensive players and didn't take an offensive player until the end of the fifth round. In total, they took six defenders with their nine picks, adding three corners, two defensive tackles and an edge rusher to try and shore up a group that got carved up by the Chiefs (and, to a slightly lesser degree, the Ravens the round prior).

Despite trying to address some clear needs, teams rarely make everyone happy with their draft choices, and some in the Buffalo market questioned whether they've done enough with their receiver group going into this season. That line of thinking clearly upsets GM Brandon Beane, as we went on WGR 550 in Buffalo and torched their hosts to start an interview for "bitching" about the wide receiver room.

"I was just listening to the last few minutes of your show before I came on waiting on here, sounds like 2018 all over with you guys," Beane said. "Well, you guys were bitching in 2018 about Josh Allen, you guys wanted Josh Rosen, and now you guys are bitching we don't have a receiver. I don't get it. We just scored 30 points in a row for eight straight games. A year ago, I get you guys asking why we didn't have receivers, but I don't understand it now. You just saw us lead the league in points when you add all the postseason. No one scored more points than the Buffalo Bills, including the Super Bowl champions. So you just saw us do it without Stefon Diggs, same group, how is this group not better than last year's group? Our job is to score points and win games. Where do we need to get better? Defense. And we did that. I get it, you gotta have a show and you gotta have something to bitch about, but bitching about wide receiver is one of the dumbest arguments I've heard."

For those counting at home, Beane says "bitch(ing)" four times in 66 seconds, which has to be some kind of record for a radio interview. You don't often get the GM of a team airing his grievances with the local radio hosts, but Beane came in hot to open up his segment and had the receipts and the numbers at the ready.

It's hard to argue against Beane's point that they needed to address defense in the draft, and they stuck to that plan throughout draft weekend. That said, even with the success of the Bills' offense last year, I don't think it's out of line to ask if they could use to upgrade their receiving corps to try and make life a little easier on Josh Allen.

Beane seems a bit touchy about that point, and my guess is he's heard and read this from a number of people and finally snapped a bit and had a platform to push back. It will be a bit funny if the Bills make some more additions at receiver before training camp after this rant in which he makes it seem like that's not a concern to him at all.