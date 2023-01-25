During and after the Bills' divisional round loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, Buffalo wide receiver Stefon Diggs was obviously frustrated with the way the game played out. He was seen yelling at quarterback Josh Allen during the game, and after the defeat he stormed out with all his things before some Bills' coaches even made it to the locker room.

A lot has been made of Diggs' reaction to the loss, but Buffalo general manager Brandon Beane says he would rather have a player like that than one who does not care about winning.

"I'd rather have guys I got to cool off and just, you know, he wants to win and I can live with that versus, I've been around people that I question, are they just here for the Monday paycheck," Beane said (via NFL.com) at his season-ending news conference. "Stefon Diggs has been paid very handsomely, OK? He could say, 'Man I'm good, I'm set. I can take my private jet, so I can do whatever I want.' He wants to win and so he wears his emotions on his sleeve, but that's what makes him really, really good. That's who Steph was coming out."

Beane said in Diggs' position he would react the same way, if not worse.

"I'm an emotional guy too and if I was losing out there, sometimes I probably think I'd be worse than Steph so does that answer it?" he said.

Diggs did not speak with the media during locker-room cleanout availability and instead addressed the situation on Twitter.

"Want me to be okay with losing? Nah," Diggs tweeted, later adding, "Want me to be okay with our level of play when it's not up to the standard? Nah." His third and (so far) final tweet on how he handled the loss said, "It's easy to criticize my reaction more than the result."