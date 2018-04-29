Bills GM Brandon Beane doesn't sound like he's thinking about signing Dez Bryant

It's been more than two weeks since the Cowboys released Dez Bryant, and the former first-round pick remains out of work. But now that the 2018 NFL Draft is behind us, Bryant could soon find a landing spot with teams that didn't adequately address their wide receiver depth over the weekend.

The Bills, who came into the draft with a glaring lack of pass-catching playmakers, waited until the sixth round to draft Clemson wideout Ray-Ray McCloud, who at 5-foot-10 and 190 pounds projects as a slot receiver. As it stands, Kelvin Benjamin and Zay Jones are the starting wide receivers, and plenty of questions remain behind them.

Which brings us back to Bryant. Bills general manager Brandon Beane was asked after the draft about the former Cowboys star.

"We'll look at everything," he said, via the team's website. "We have looked at Dez on tape, but I wouldn't take it any further and I don't know where that would go. We're looking to get better at all positions and receiver is one, so if we thought that was the right fit for us we would potentially pursue it."

Not exactly a ringing endorsement, which could give some indication about what teams think of Bryant's future. The Bills, who traded up to No. 7 to get their franchise quarterback, Wyoming's Josh Allen, are clearly looking to surround him with playmakers, but Beane apparently doesn't feel Bryant fits that description.

As for when we might see Allen on the field, Beane addressed that too.

"We're not going to rush him, but you know if he somehow wins the job, he wins it," he said, via NewYorkUpstate.com. "There's other players out there. There will be 52 other players out there and if they see that he's clearly the best, I don't think we could do that. We wouldn't do that at any other position, so we'll let it go. But he's got a lot of catching up to do, that's the thing."

Regularly mentioned as one of the league's best wide receivers for most of his career, Bryant blamed injuries and a predictable offensive game plan for his pedestrian 2017 season (69 catches, 838 yards, six touchdowns). Bryant was No. 31 in total value among all wideouts in 2016, according to Football Outsiders, and he played in just 13 games and had 50 catches for 796 yards and eight touchdowns. In '17, Bryant fell to 72nd, just ahead of teammate Cole Beasley, who counted $4.5 million against the cap in 2017 compared to Bryant's $17 million cap number.

And while Bryant will eventually sign somewhere, it's hard to imagine any team paying him as one of the league's top wideouts. Instead, Bryant, who is more possession receiver than deep threat, will be looking for a contract similar to the three-year, $21 million deal the Ravens gave Michael Crabtree last month.