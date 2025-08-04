The contract drama around the NFL really heated with the arrival of preseason games. The latest player to voice his frustration is Buffalo Bills running back James Cook, who went from training camp participant, to training camp "hold in" over the weekend.

When Cook was asked why he didn't practice on Sunday, he responded by saying it was "business." As the Bills took the practice field on Monday, Cook again was not in uniform.

It's no secret that Cook seeks a contract extension. He hinted this offseason while live on Instagram that he's seeking $15 million per year, which is a number just three NFL running backs make, but did attend mandatory minicamp and training camp because, like Marshawn Lynch, he didn't want to get fined. It appears Cook wanted to show the organization he wasn't going to be a distraction, but it's fair to assume that progress hasn't been made at the negotiating table, leading him to change course.

During a Monday morning appearance on "The Jeremy & Joe Show," Bills general manager Brandon Beane said he did not see Cook's hold in coming.

"Yeah, you know, it's not something we were fully aware of until shortly before practice," Beane said, via The Buffalo News. "So, I get it, I understand it; it's the world we're in, I guess, of how players want to respond and things like that."

Beane did say that Buffalo's front office has been in "constant communication" with Cook's agent, but that he's disappointed it has come to this point.

"So, you know, at the end of the day, I wish we weren't here," Bean said. "This is my ninth season here, we've never had a player miss due to a contract or anything like that, so that's disappointing for me.

"It's not something we want, it's not something we're looking forward to. But at the end of the day, like I said earlier, it sometimes can be the way of the world, so we'll deal with it the best we can, and hopefully, I'd love to see Jimbo out there today -- I don't know that answer at this point this morning whether that will happen or not -- but if it's not today, hopefully tomorrow."

Cook is set to make $5.23 million in base salary in the final year of his rookie deal. According to Spotrac's market value tool, the brother of Dalvin Cook could sign a four-year, $40,838,096 extension which carries an AAV of $10.2 million. It would make him the No. 7 highest-paid running back in the NFL.

Cook rushed for 1,009 yards and 16 touchdowns this past season, which tied for the most rushing touchdowns in the league. His 19 total rushing touchdowns, including playoffs, were the most in franchise history. This past season also marked the second year in a row Cook crossed 1,000 yards rushing while averaging more than 4.5 yards per rush.