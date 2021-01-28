By whichever way you want to measure it, Josh Allen took a major leap in his development in Year 3. The Bills quarterback was much more polished as a passer -- bumping his completion percentage up by over 10 points -- and enjoying career-highs across the board. Buffalo also had the second-highest scoring offense in the entire NFL, averaging 31.3 points per game. Coinciding with Allen's improvement during his junior season, the Bills also enjoyed tremendous team success, winning the AFC East for the first time since 1995 and reached the AFC Championship.

As Allen recently noted, 2020 was a season where the quarterback proved Buffalo made the right choice by drafting him No. 7 overall back in 2018. There's no debate anymore whether or not he's the franchise centerpiece that has long been missing in Buffalo. Now that the Bills finally have that franchise quarterback, it's nearing that time where they'll need to lock him up over the long term.

That could prove to be a bit tricky.

Despite being eligible for an extension this offseason, the timing isn't exactly ideal for the Bills. The 2021 salary cap is expected to fall down to around $180 million, which could impact the financial flexibility some teams -- like Buffalo -- may have to throw around cash. According to Spotrac's calculations, the Bills rank 19th in the league in available space. While there may be a few extra hoops to jump through to get a deal done, GM Brandon Beane does see a path that ultimately lead to Josh Allen being linked to the franchise for the foreseeable future.

"I think there are ways that we can make a contract extension for Josh Allen work for next season," Beane said during his interview with WGR 550 on Thursday. "We may have to get creative, but I think there's room for it to work out."

Josh Allen BUF • QB • 17 CMP% 69.2 YDs 4544 TD 37 INT 10 YD/Att 7.94 View Profile

Per Spotrac's mark value projections, Allen could be looking at a contract extension that pays him $40.5 million annually. That would put him above Deshaun Watson, Russell Wilson, and Carson Wentz. That AAV would also rank him as the second-highest paid quarterback in the NFL, only trailing Patrick Mahomes, who comes in at $45 million on an AAV basis.

"I think his decision-making has really improved, but there is still plenty of room for improvement. I thought he's done a great job of protecting his body compared to his first two years. I think he'll naturally continue to learn the game," Beane said of Allen. "It's another year in our system, Brian Daboll is likely to be back. Continuity is important at the quarterback position, and it appears to be heading that way again as we go into Year 4."

As Beane highlighted, Allen -- at just 24 years old -- seems to just be scratching the surface of his potential, which is primed to give the Bills years of sustained success so long as they can execute this extension. The future is awfully bright in Buffalo these days.