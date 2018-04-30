Bills GM says the team is in no rush to sign Kelvin Benjamin to a potential extension

Last October, the Buffalo Bills sent two draft picks to the Carolina Panthers in exchange for wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin. Benjamin suffered an injury shortly after he was acquired and played hurt for most of his time in Buffalo, but did not exactly shower himself in glory while collecting 16 catches for 217 yards and a touchdown across six games. Still, you don't necessarily surrender two draft picks in exchange for a player if you don't plan to keep him long-term.

General manager Brandon Beane, however, is in no rush to sign Benjamin to an extension. During a radio appearance on Monday, Beane said the Bills will wait before possibly inking Benjamin to an extension.

Beane says on @WGR550 that the #Bills will wait until at least the summer before considering a possible contract extension for WR Kelvin Benjamin. — Jay Skurski (@JaySkurski) April 30, 2018

Why? They want to see what he looks like in their new offense, led by coordinator Brian Daboll.

Beane - we really haven't focued on Kelvin Benjamin's contract situatuion. We'll see how he fits in with Daboll's offense and the quarterbacks over the summer, and then we'll go from there. #Bills — WGR 550 (@WGR550) April 30, 2018

Daboll worked as the offensive coordinator for the University of Alabama last season, and before that coached with the Patriots, Jets, Browns, Dolphins, and Chiefs, among others. He takes over the job from Rick Dennison, who lasted just one year in Denver. The Bills seem likely to remake their offense after moving on from Tyrod Taylor, and it will be interesting to see how Benjamin fits into that mix. I'm not exactly sure what the Bills think they'll learn by this summer that will let them know what they should be paying Benjamin for the future, but apparently we'll find out in the next few months.

Looking for a hot new NFL podcast that's your home for NFL coverage? Look no further. The Pick 6 Podcast with Will Brinson has you covered each day with new episodes around 30 minutes each. Subscribe: via iTunes | via Stitcher | via TuneIn | via Google Play.