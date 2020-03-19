Bills have interest in Melvin Gordon; both sides open to potential deal, per report

Melvin Gordon reportedly hasn't found nearly the market he anticipated since hitting 2020 free agency, but that doesn't mean he won't find a new home in the near future. According to Matt Parrino of NYup.com, the Buffalo Bills have interest in signing the former Los Angeles Chargers running back, and the two sides have discussed a potential deal one day into the new league year.

The Bills already made a big offensive splash this offseason by landing star wide receiver Stefon Diggs in a trade with the Minnesota Vikings, but they're apparently also in search of a complement for second-year running back Devin Singletary. Former Jacksonville Jaguars starter T.J. Yeldon is still under contract with the team but played a limited role in 2019, while veteran No. 1 Frank Gore remains unsigned on the open market.

Buffalo is going all-in on building a winning roster with the right weapons around quarterback Josh Allen during the remainder of his rookie contract. This way, while they have Allen on the cheap (before having to pay market price at quarterback), they can aggressively spend to give him the best supporting cast possible.

Gordon, meanwhile, was one of the consensus top running backs available coming into free agency. The former first-round draft pick saw a 2019 holdout backfire as reserve Austin Ekeler proved more effective for the Chargers, and he's had an up-and-down career in between injuries, playing all 16 games just once over his first five seasons in the NFL. At 26, however, with a 1,000-yard season and plenty of starting experience under his belt, he could still be capable of a prominent role for a contender.

CBS Sports' "Pick Six NFL Podcast" crew predicted the Bills as a logical landing spot for Gordon in February.

"I'm very high on Devin Singletary," Sean Wagner-McGough explained, "(but) I think this is going to be a run-heavy team. If you look at what they did last year, Frank Gore had 166 carries. If they're not bringing back Gore, I think you have to replace those carries -- not to mention Melvin Gordon would be a substantial upgrade over Frank Gore, and I think he just fits what that offense wants to be."