The red-hot and third-seeded Jacksonville Jaguars look to win their ninth game in a row when they take on the sixth-seeded Buffalo Bills in a 2026 NFL Wild Card Weekend matchup on Sunday. Buffalo is coming off a 35-8 win over the New York Jets, while Jacksonville defeated Tennessee 41-7 in Week 18. The Bills (12-5), who have won five of the past six games, are 5-3 on the road this season. The Jaguars (13-4), who won the AFC South title, are 7-2 on their home field.

Kickoff from EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla., is set for 1 p.m. ET. Jacksonville is a 1.5-point favorite in the latest Bills vs. Jaguars odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 51.5 via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Now, the model has set its sights on Bills vs. Jaguars. Here are the NFL odds and trends for Jaguars vs. Bills:

Bills vs. Jaguars spread Jacksonville -1.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook Bills vs. Jaguars over/under 51.5 points Bills vs. Jaguars money line Jacksonville -115, Buffalo -105

Why the Bills can cover

Veteran quarterback Josh Allen has had another solid season. In 17 starts, Allen has completed 69.3% of his passes for 3,668 yards and 25 touchdowns with 10 interceptions and a 102.2 rating. He has also rushed 112 times for 579 yards (5.2 average) and 14 touchdowns. In a 35-31 win at New England on Dec. 14, he completed 19 of 28 passes for 193 yards and three touchdowns. He also carried 11 times for 48 yards.

Powering the Buffalo rushing attack is James Cook III. In 17 games, Cook has carried 309 times for 1,621 yards (5.2 average) and 12 touchdowns. He had nine explosive plays of 20 yards or more, including a long of 64, with 68 first-down conversions. He also made 33 receptions for 291 yards (8.8 average) and two scores. In a 23-20 win at Cleveland on Dec. 21, he carried 16 times for 117 yards and two touchdowns.

Why the Jaguars can cover

Veteran quarterback Trevor Lawrence powers the Jacksonville offense. In 17 starts, Lawrence has completed 60.9% of his passes for 4,007 yards and 29 touchdowns with 12 interceptions and a 91.0 rating. He is also second on the team in rushing, carrying 82 times for 359 yards (4.4 average) and nine touchdowns. In the win over Tennessee in Week 18, he completed 22 of 30 passes for 255 yards and three touchdowns.

Running back Travis Etienne Jr. is another weapon on offense. In 17 games, he carried 260 times for 1,107 yards (4.3 average) with seven touchdowns. He had seven explosive plays of 20 yards or more, including a long of 71, with 48 first-down conversions. Etienne also caught 36 passes for 292 yards (8.1 average) and six touchdowns.

How to make Bills vs. Jaguars picks

