In a turn of events, Buffalo Bills running back James Cook is back practicing with the team. The two-time Pro Bowler decided to change his status from full participant to training camp "hold-in" earlier this month as he continues to search for a contract extension, but he was seen taking reps at Tuesday's practice.

Prior to practice, Bills coach Sean McDermott told reporters that "things have changed" regarding his running back. Perhaps a resolution is on the horizon.

"I would say that things have changed. And yes, we have had conversations with James. Good conversations that I've mentioned before," McDermott said, per NFL Media. "The information that we're getting is that he is moving towards practicing."

Cook is set to enter the final year of his rookie contract, and he has spent the past few months looking for a new deal. He hinted earlier this offseason while live on Instagram that he's seeking a whopping $15 million per year, which is certainly on the high side. Los Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams just agreed to a three-year, $33 million extension last week that includes $23 million guaranteed. This contract made him the No. 7 highest-paid running back in the NFL and could aid Buffalo in getting a deal done with Cook.

In 2024, Cook rushed for 1,009 yards and 16 touchdowns, which tied for the most rushing touchdowns in the league. His 19 rushing touchdowns, including playoffs, were the most in franchise history. This past season also marked the second year in a row Cook crossed 1,000 yards rushing while averaging more than 4.5 yards per rush.

Cook is an important piece of Buffalo's offense, so it's a welcomed sight to see him engaged at practice. It could also mean a new deal is coming soon.