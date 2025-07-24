Running back James Cook wants to get paid and doesn't plan on backing down on what he feels he deserves. After co-leading the league in rushing touchdowns last year with 16, the starter seems adamant he will get paid, even if it's not by the Buffalo Bills.

"I'm never gonna give up. I deserve what I want. ... It's gonna get done, wherever it happens at," Cook, who is entering the final year of his rookie deal, said.

The "wherever" is an interesting part of the quote from the Bills former second-rounder, who is preparing for his fourth year in the league. The wording suggests that Cook is open to changing area codes if Buffalo can't come up with a number he likes.

The 25-year-old has previously hinted on Instagram that he is looking for $15 million per year in a new deal.

Cook was present as training camp begins ahead of the 2025 season, as expected, and said he never thought about holding out.

It's not so shocking that he isn't holding out, as he also attended mandatory minicamp earlier this offseason, saying the fines for skipping were a main reason he attended.

"I like my money. I do, I definitely do. That's why I'm here," Cook said.

Cook finished with over 1,000 yards rushing in 2023 and 2024, leading the Bills. Last season, he had 21 total touchdowns, including three in the playoffs. He has 2,638 yards rushing, 20 rushing touchdowns, 97 receptions for 883 yards and seven receiving touchdowns in his 49-game career.