James Cook bided his time as a rookie, earning carries in the Buffalo Bills offense. The Bills saw enough out of Cook to move on from Devin Singletary this offseason, but they signed two veterans in Damien Harris and Latavius Murray.

Does that install enough confidence in Cook being the primary ball-carrier? Cook believes he's the guy in Buffalo.

"Obviously, RB1," Cook said on "The Rich Eisen Show" this week. "So you know, just come in and do what I do. Change the game with my versatility. Catching the ball out of the backfield. Pass blocking. Just try to do what I can do to help the team win games and ultimately win the Super Bowl."

Cook was impressive in a small sample size for Buffalo last season, finishing with 89 carries for 507 yards and two touchdowns -- averaging 5.7 yards per carry. He showed his versatility out of the backfield, catching 21 passes for 180 yards and a touchdown and averaging 8.6 yards per reception.

A second-round pick in 2022, Cook averaged 6.2 yards per touch in his rookie season. The Bills spent high draft capital on Cook for a reason, giving him the opportunity to produce in a more expanded role in 2023.

Buffalo did add Harris (462 yards, three touchdowns, 4.4 yards per carry) and Murray (760 yards, six touchdowns, 4.4 yards per carry) to challenge Cook for snaps. The Bills have a stronger rotation at running back than in years past, but Cook is the locomotive that gets the train going.

"RB1 is running back one, so you know I'm going out there first obviously," Cook said. "I'm ready to work. This is a big step and a goal that I wanted to accomplish in the NFL. Just do what I can do to help the team win games."