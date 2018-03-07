Bills' Jordan Matthews attributes 'really bad diagnoses' to the Eagles' medical staff

Jordan Matthews didn't exactly have the 2017 he wanted, missing six games due to various injuries in a contract year, his first with the Buffalo Bills after being traded by the Philadelphia Eagles.

Some of those injuries, however, wouldn't have been quite as detrimental if not for "two really bad diagnoses" from the Eagles' medical staff, Matthews said on Sirius XM NFL Radio, per the Buffalo News.

"I think the worst and most frustrating thing about the whole situation was, when I got to Buffalo, I was still dealing with the things that I had to get surgery on," Matthews said. "But I had two really bad diagnoses on the knee and the ankle, so going into the trade, I thought they were both things that were going to heal on their own. But once I got around Buffalo's doctors, they got me in touch with the right people and then I got really good feedback."

The former second-round draft pick, who totaled more than 2,500 receiving yards with the Eagles from 2014-2016, went on to say that his trade was a "blessing in disguise" and that the delayed rehabilitation "made me a stronger person."

But he isn't the first former Eagle to comment on the team's medical staff, which just parted ways with head athletic trainer Chris Peduzzi in February.

Ex-Birds linebacker Emmanuel Acho, for example, said after the Eagles' selection of Sidney Jones in the 2017 draft that Jones would require patience and a good medical staff, "which the Eagles arguably have neither of," and later called the team's medical staff "suspect." Acho was then joined by former teammate Earl Wolff in tweeting eyeball emojis when the Eagles announced Peduzzi's departure.

👀👀👀 — Earl Wolff (@Ewolff28) February 21, 2018

The Eagles were actually deemed one of the NFL's healthiest teams from 2013-2016, but their 2017 campaign was riddled with injuries, including to notable players like Carson Wentz, Darren Sproles, Jason Peters and Jordan Hicks.

As some Bleeding Green Nation readers noted, former Eagles long snapper Jon Dorenbos, traded to the New Orleans Saints in the preseason, also made headlines when he abruptly retired in September due to a heart condition -- a condition that New Orleans doctors discovered but had apparently gone unnoticed by the Eagles' staff.