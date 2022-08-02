The Buffalo Bills made news for the wrong reason during Tuesday's training camp practice. Jordan Poyer, one of the team's top players, hyperextended his elbow and is expected to miss several weeks, but the All-Pro safety is expected to be ready when the Bills face the defending champion Rams in Week 1, according to ESPN.

Poyer is a key member of the Bills' defense. Last year, the then-30-year-old racked up 93 tackles, five interceptions, nine passes defensed and three sacks while helping Buffalo capture a second straight AFC East division title. Since arriving in Buffalo in 2017, Poyer has tallied 18 interceptions, 36 passes defensed, six forced fumbles, 10 sacks and 519 tackles. It's no coincidence that the Bills -- who did not make the playoffs from 1999-16 -- made the postseason four of the first five years that Poyer has been with the franchise.

Poyer is part of a Bills' defense that includes fellow stalwarts Tre'Davious White, Micah Hyde, Tremaine Edmunds and newcomer Von Miller, who went to Buffalo after helping the Rams win a Super Bowl last year. The unit also includes rookie cornerback Kaiir Elam, who is projected to replace Levi Wallace (who signed with the Steelers in free agency) in the starting lineup.

Along with winning a third consecutive division crown, the Bills have their sights set on capturing the franchise's first Super Bowl berth since 1999, when the early '90s Bills, a unit that featured six future Hall of Famers, made NFL history by capturing four consecutive AFC titles.