As mandatory minicamps kick off around the NFL this week, it's officially holdout season, with big names like DK Metcalf and Terry McLaurin staying away in search of new contracts. All-Pro safety Jordan Poyer will not be among the holdouts despite skipping the Bills' voluntary workouts starting in April, according to ESPN, even though he still wants a new deal ahead of the 2022 season.

Buffalo has been negotiating with Poyer's agents, Drew Rosenhaus and Kyle Lincoln, per Adam Schefter, as the veteran enters a contract year. The 31-year-old defensive back is currently due about $10.8 million in 2022, the final season of a two-year, $19.5 million extension he signed in 2020. Poyer would be the NFL's sixth-highest-paid safety with that salary cap hit, but he's the 12th-highest-paid at his position in terms of average annual salary coming off the first All-Pro nod of his career.

The most comparable players in terms of age, experience and production are likely Harrison Smith, 33, who signed a four-year, $64M extension ($16M per year) with the Vikings in 2021; and Quandre Diggs, 29, who signed a three-year, $40M extension ($13M per year) with the Seahawks this offseason.

Poyer, who turned 31 in April, has been one of the steadiest starters on the Bills' playoff defense, helping Sean McDermott's squad become a perennial contender in recent years. Originally drafted by the Eagles as a cornerback in 2013, he's missed just two starts since joining Buffalo in 2017 as a converted safety. Paired with Micah Hyde to make one of the NFL's top DB duos, he's logged at least two interceptions in every season with the Bills, twice finishing with five picks.